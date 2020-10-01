Andrew "Andy" Dutton Levering



of Massachusetts former longtime Haddonfield resident - Andrew "Andy" Dutton Levering, 69 years old, passed away on Monday evening, September 28th, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson's disease.



Andy was born to the late James and Pauline Levering. He graduated from Haddonfield High School in 1969 as the Senior Class President and went on to attend Dickinson College, where he was a proud member of the "White Hat Society." Andy lived most of his life in Haddonfield, then at Uxbridge in Cherry Hill, until this past July, when he moved up to Massachusetts to be closer to his grandkids.



Andy is survived by his son Jeff Levering and wife Erin (Jameson, Farrin, and Rosaleen); his son Scott Levering; his sister Robin Wright and her husband Bill (Michelle Piotrowski and Gregory Wright); his sister-in-law Karen Levering and Dave Mathers (Jeniffer Galvin, Katie Sears, and Ben Levering). He was predeceased by his brother John "Walt" Levering. He was known as "Uncle Andy" to so many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and those not even related! Nothing made him happier than time spent with his family and friends.



Andy played an integral part in Haddonfield's community where he was blessed with life-long friendships. He enjoyed nearly 40 years working in sales at Package Materials Corporation in Haddonfield. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield, serving as deacon, trustee, and elder and loved portraying a shepherd in the annual Christmas Service. Andy never missed selling Christmas Trees for the annual Y's Mens' fundraiser, he umpired behind home plate for Little League baseball for over 25 years, and in his later years, he enjoyed boxing with his beloved friends in the Parkinson's Program at the Katz JCC. Andy loved reading the daily newspaper, he was an avid Civil War buff and a die-hard Phillies fan, and any Mel Brooks movie had him laughing to the point of tears.



Andy exuded a kindness and warmth that will never be forgotten by those that had the good fortune to cross his path.



On Thursday, October 8, 2020 there will be a private service at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. The service will also be available by Zoom. Please email KainMurphy@comcast.net if you would like the Zoom code to virtually attend this service.



After the private service, there will be a greeting with the family, which will be open to the public. This will take place from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM. All COVID-19 guidelines including face coverings and physical distancing will be strictly followed.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Parkinson's Programs at the Katz JCC, 1301 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or the First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield, 20 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, NJ 08033.









