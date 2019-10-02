Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of St. Ann (daily chapel)
1253 Lawrence Road
Lawrenceville, NJ
1960 - 2019
Andrew Fitzgerald Obituary
Andrew Fitzgerald

Lawrenceville - Andrew Fitzgerald, 58, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Englewood, NJ, he was a former resident of Southampton, NJ, before moving to Lawrenceville 5 months ago. Andrew was previously employed as a long-distance truck driver. Some of his hobbies included tinkering with computers and all things Star Trek, Star Wars and both he and his fiancé were Disney aficionados. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, fiancé, uncle, nephews, cousin and friend who will be dearly missed.

Predeceased by his father Kenneth L. Fitzgerald, his sister Kathleen Lerner, his step-father Thomas Rush; he is survived by his mother Patricia Rush, his sister and brother-in-law Lenore and Christopher Sawasky, his brother Kenneth Fitzgerald; his fiancé Mary Ferington; one niece and one nephew Amanda and Dean Sawasky; his aunts and uncles Christine and Frank Schmieder, and Paul and Debbie McNamara; numerous cousins and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 AM at The Church of St. Ann, 1253 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.

Inurnment will be held at a later date.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday morning from 10-11 AM in the daily chapel at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ocular Melanoma at www.ocularmelanoma.org

To send a condolence to the family or for directions, please visit www.poulsonvanhise.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 2, 2019
