Andrew Gavin Sr.
Andrew Gavin, Sr.

Gavin, Andrew, Sr., passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020 at age 85 surrounded by his loving family. Andrew was a resident of the Glendora section of Gloucester Twp., NJ and originally of Aberdeen, Scotland.

Andrew was the beloved husband of the late Nora (nee Fraser) and devoted father of Stewart and Andrew Gavin. Andrew retired from Philadelphia Electric Company as a General Mechanic. Prior coming to the States, Andrew was an Army Veteran that served from 1953 to 1955 in the Gordon Highlanders Regiment of the British Army.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, any donations made in Andrew's name, can be sent to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
