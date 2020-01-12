|
Reverend Andrew J. Bolcar
Cherry Hill, NJ - Reverend Anderw J. Bolcar, of Cherry Hill, peacefully entered the Kingdom of Heaven on January 10 2020. He was aged 87 years.
Father Bolcar graduated from Iona College, New Rochelle, NY with Masters Degree in Education and then studied at St. VIncent Seminary. He was ordained into the Priesthood for the Camden Diocese in 1965. Father Bolcar served as Parochial Vicar at St. Nicholas Parish, Egg Harbor; St. Martin de Porres, Hammonton; St. Teresa, Runnemede; Immacualte Heart of Mary, Woodlynne, Holy Maternity, Audubon; and St. Joseph Somers Point. He was appointed Pastor of St. Anne Parish, Westville in 1994 and remained there until 2004 when he retired.
During his life; Father Bolcar received several appointments; which included; Periodic Review Program; part time faculty at St. Joseph High School, Hammonton; Representative for the Diocesan Synod and Moderator for the Project Rachel Program.
Father Bolcar is survived by his niece Loriann and her husband, Anthony Anderson and nephew Stephen Bolcar and his wife, Jennifer; great uncle of Marissa & Sean Anderson and Anna & Emily Bolcar. Father also leaves his brother Priests of the Camden Diocese to mourn his loss.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Father Bolcar's viewing Wednesday morning after 8:30 AM in St. Joachim R. C. Church; Browning Road, Bellmawr where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM celebrated by the Most Reverend Dennis J. Sullivan, D. D. Bishop of the Camden Diocese. Interment Saturday, 11 AM in Saints Philip & James Cemetery, Phillipsburg NJ In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions in Father Bolcar's memory may be made to the Bishops Fund for Catholic Charities, c/o Diocese of Camden, 631 Market St, Camden, NJ 08102. Arrangements under the direction of the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, Woodbury & Washington Twp.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020