Andrew Patrick Shelley


1981 - 2020
Andrew Patrick Shelley Obituary
Andrew Patrick Shelley

Medford - Andrew Patrick Shelley of Medford, NJ, born September 18, 1981, was called home by his Lord and Savior on March 18, 2020.

Andrew is the beloved son of Frank and Arlene Shelley, loving brother of Jonathan Shelley and his wife Jennifer, Eva Shelley, Caitee Shelley, Alex Shelley, and Suzanne Shelley and the uncle of Julianna, Maxwell, Harrison, and Vivienne.

Andrew loved being by the ocean and out in the wilderness, fishing, boating, riding bikes, traveling, and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as an inquisitive, funny, mischievous child who loved playing jokes. He was a generous, kind-hearted, fun-loving man who was always up for an adventure and always willing to lend a helping hand. He was fearless, resourceful, ingenious, skillful, and lovable.

Andrew was a light in our lives who was loved deeply and will be missed dearly until we see him again in Heaven. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Eldridge Cemetery in Mt. Laurel, NJ. A celebration of Andrew's life will be held for friends and family at a later date. Condolences can be sent at www.lechnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
