Services
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for Andy Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andy S. Gordon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andy S. Gordon Obituary
Andy S. Gordon

Marlton - Andy S. Gordon Age 62 of Marlton, NJ Passed peacefully January 24, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Sheryl Lynn (nee Hand). Beloved father of Jennifer Gordon, Katie Gordon and Nicholas Gordon. Brother of Harry (the late Mima), Bonnie (the late Bob) Heil, and the late Miriam "Tootsie" Jacobs. Grandfather of Hayley Ziller. Also survived by 3 grand dogs Dutch, Harley, Willie Nelson and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Andy was a finance manager in the automotive business for many years and was always the life of the party and friend to all he encountered. Relatives and friends are invited to express condolences to the family FRIDAY, February 7th, 2020 between the hours of 11 AM and 1 PM BALDI FUNERAL HOME 1331 South Broad St. Philadelphia, Pa 19147. Memorial tributes will begin at 12:30 followed by his service.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -