|
|
Andy S. Gordon
Marlton - Andy S. Gordon Age 62 of Marlton, NJ Passed peacefully January 24, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Sheryl Lynn (nee Hand). Beloved father of Jennifer Gordon, Katie Gordon and Nicholas Gordon. Brother of Harry (the late Mima), Bonnie (the late Bob) Heil, and the late Miriam "Tootsie" Jacobs. Grandfather of Hayley Ziller. Also survived by 3 grand dogs Dutch, Harley, Willie Nelson and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Andy was a finance manager in the automotive business for many years and was always the life of the party and friend to all he encountered. Relatives and friends are invited to express condolences to the family FRIDAY, February 7th, 2020 between the hours of 11 AM and 1 PM BALDI FUNERAL HOME 1331 South Broad St. Philadelphia, Pa 19147. Memorial tributes will begin at 12:30 followed by his service.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020