Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Anetta DiNapoli
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
Bellmawr, NJ
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
Bellmawr, NJ
Anetta DiNapoli


1936 - 2019
Anetta DiNapoli Obituary
Anetta DiNapoli

Bellmawr - Anetta DiNapoli (nee Lutricuso), on September 26, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 83. Beloved wife of Anthony DiNapoli for 60 years. Devoted mother of Christopher DiNapoli and Marc DiNapoli. Loving sister of the late Dolores Laperra, Janet Capizzi and Joseph Lutricuso. There will be a viewing on Thursday morning from 8:30am to 9:45am at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Funeral Mass 10am in the church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by sending flowers or by making a donation in Anetta's name to Donor Services at Donor Services PO Box 98018 Washington, DC 20090-8018. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 29, 2019
