Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Pro Cathedral Church
2907 Federal Street
Camden, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angel Matos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angel A. Matos Sr.


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angel A. Matos Sr. Obituary
Angel A. Matos Sr.

Pennsauken - On January 29, 2020 passed away at 74 years. Beloved husband of Rosa (nee Novoa) for 54 years; Devoted father of Angel ( Paula) Matos Jr., Alexander (Mariette) Matos and Javier ( Nitza Michelle) Matos; Cherished grandfather of Aaron, Samantha, Aden, Priscilla, Alexander Jr., Evan, Adrianna, Monica, Nizandra "Nana" & Lexxus; Caring great grandfather of Noah, Lorenzo, Xavier, Jet & Banx; Dear brother of Juan, Felix and Carmen. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews.

Prior to retirement, Angel worked as a Cook for Campbell's Soup in Camden. He was an avid gardener, loved to work and fix up cars as a hobby, and lastly was a longtime faithful parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua and St. Joseph Pro Cathedral both in Camden.

Relatives & friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Monday from 8:30 AM to 10:15AM at Falco CARUSO & Leonard Funeral Home, 6600 Browning RD in Pennsauken. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM at St. Joseph Pro Cathedral Church, 2907 Federal Street in Camden. Interment Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. Info, condolences, online guestbook at www.CARUSOCARE.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -