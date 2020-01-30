|
|
Angel A. Matos Sr.
Pennsauken - On January 29, 2020 passed away at 74 years. Beloved husband of Rosa (nee Novoa) for 54 years; Devoted father of Angel ( Paula) Matos Jr., Alexander (Mariette) Matos and Javier ( Nitza Michelle) Matos; Cherished grandfather of Aaron, Samantha, Aden, Priscilla, Alexander Jr., Evan, Adrianna, Monica, Nizandra "Nana" & Lexxus; Caring great grandfather of Noah, Lorenzo, Xavier, Jet & Banx; Dear brother of Juan, Felix and Carmen. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews.
Prior to retirement, Angel worked as a Cook for Campbell's Soup in Camden. He was an avid gardener, loved to work and fix up cars as a hobby, and lastly was a longtime faithful parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua and St. Joseph Pro Cathedral both in Camden.
Relatives & friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Monday from 8:30 AM to 10:15AM at Falco CARUSO & Leonard Funeral Home, 6600 Browning RD in Pennsauken. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM at St. Joseph Pro Cathedral Church, 2907 Federal Street in Camden. Interment Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. Info, condolences, online guestbook at www.CARUSOCARE.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020