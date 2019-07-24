|
|
Angela A. Pizzo
Cherry Hill, NJ - Angela A. Pizzo (nee Persia), age 80 yrs. of Cherry Hill, NJ Passed away July 22, 2019 Beloved wife of Joseph A. Sr . Loving mother to Joanne Pizzo, and Joseph A. Jr.
In addition to a long term career, Mrs. Pizzo started and was involved in numerous civic organizations in Cherry Hill.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation Friday July 26th, 10 to 11 AM at St. Thomas More Church 1439 Springdale Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. Cheltenham, PA. HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
Published in Courier-Post on July 24, 2019