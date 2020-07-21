Angela H. Maroldo
Collingswood - Angela H. Maroldo, age 56 of Collingswood, NJ, passed on the 13th of July 2020. Mother of Meredith Duffy (Tom), grandmother of Tommy and Riley, daughter of Patricia Maroldo and the late John Maroldo, sister of John (Sharon) and the late Jimmy, aunt of John and Michael, and great aunt of Audrinna.
"Among those whom I like or admire, I can find no common denominator, but among those whom I love, I can: all of them make me laugh." -W.H. Auden
In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations to www.autism-society.org
in Angela's honor.