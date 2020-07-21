1/
Angela H. Maroldo
Angela H. Maroldo

Collingswood - Angela H. Maroldo, age 56 of Collingswood, NJ, passed on the 13th of July 2020. Mother of Meredith Duffy (Tom), grandmother of Tommy and Riley, daughter of Patricia Maroldo and the late John Maroldo, sister of John (Sharon) and the late Jimmy, aunt of John and Michael, and great aunt of Audrinna.

"Among those whom I like or admire, I can find no common denominator, but among those whom I love, I can: all of them make me laugh." -W.H. Auden

In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations to www.autism-society.org in Angela's honor.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Associated National Cremation Service
301 Highland Ave.
Westville, NJ 08093
800-999-6333
