Angela I. Scarengelli 'Angie'
Philadelphia PA - Scarengelli, Angela I. (nee Rosella), died peacefully on September 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Age 71. Beloved wife of the late John P. Scarengelli. Loving mother of John V. Scarengelli (Megan Musick) and Teresa J. Shepherd (Dave). Devoted Nannie of Andrew Scarengelli and Benjamin Shepherd. Dear sister of John Rosella (Rosemary), Frank Rosella (Maryann), Tony Rosella (Phyllis) and Philomena Walsh (Ed). She is survived by her longtime best friend, Sister Carol Kelly SSJ and many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Angie was formerly of Philadelphia and Bucks County PA and most recently resided in Marlton and Brigantine NJ. She was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School and Temple University. She enjoyed her working career as a Health and Phys Ed teacher at Neshaminy High School and enjoyed coaching, especially basketball. She loved the Philadelphia Eagles but most of all loved her family. They will miss her dearly and she will not be forgotten. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Tuesday from 6-9pm and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30am at the Bradley Funeral Home 601 Rt. 73 S. and Evesham Rd. Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11am at St. Joan of arc Church 100 Willow Bend Road Marlton NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angela's memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America www.vva.org
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 27, 2019