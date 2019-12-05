|
Angela Lohmann
Englewood, FL Formerly of Haddonfield, NJ - (nee Fallavollita) On Nov. 29, 2019; of Englewood, FL, formerly of Haddonfield, NJ; Age 81; Beloved wife of the late William R.; Loving mother of Douglas (Diane) of Gibsonia, PA and Ann (David) Lynch of Winona, MN; Cherished grandmother of Angela, Anna, Monica & Maria Lohmann and Ethan & Megan Lynch; Dear sister-in-law of Ann Marvel and Tony Viglione; Devoted aunt of Craig, Joanne and Carolanne.
Angela was born in Passaic, NJ to the late Paul and Lucy (Fissichella) Fallavollita. She taught art in the Haddonfield school district from 1977 to 1998. She found much love and happiness during her 55-year marriage to Bill. Angela found her greatest joy in her grandchildren and children as well as her extended family and friends. She was an avid reader, a wonderful cook, and a lifelong learner. Angela especially enjoyed duplicate bridge and the challenge of gaining masterpoints.
Mrs. Lohmann's family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019; 6-8 PM at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ, and again on Monday 10:30-11:00 AM at Christ The King RC Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033, where her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment at Haddonfield Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Angela may be made to The Autism Society 4340 East-West Hwy, Suite 350 Bethesda, MD 20814 (www.autism-society.org) or Judi Marvel Charities, 4655 Norwood Dr., Wilmington, DE 19803. (www.judimarvelcharities.com).
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019