Services
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Joan of Arc church
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela D'Andrea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela M. "Dolli" D'Andrea


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela M. "Dolli" D'Andrea Obituary
Angela "Dolli" M. D'Andrea

Marlton - Angela "Dolli" D'Andrea, 81 of Marlton, NJ died September 1, 2019 in her loving home in the presence of her immediate family after battling breast cancer. Born on December 10, 1937 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of deceased Harry and Elizabeth Verdi.

She is survived by her adoring husband, Henry "Hank," of 61 years; and her devoted children, her sons, Dr. Michael (Patty), Ronald (Betty), and Kenneth (Laurie); and her seven grandchildren Dr. Michelle (Kevin), Michael, Stephanie, Danielle, Nicole, Gabrielle, and Phillip.

Family was everything to Dolli and she will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you simply find time to spend with Hank.

Mass services will be held at Saint Joan of Arc church in Marlton, NJ on Thursday, September 5 at 1:00pm.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.