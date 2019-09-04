|
|
Angela "Dolli" M. D'Andrea
Marlton - Angela "Dolli" D'Andrea, 81 of Marlton, NJ died September 1, 2019 in her loving home in the presence of her immediate family after battling breast cancer. Born on December 10, 1937 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of deceased Harry and Elizabeth Verdi.
She is survived by her adoring husband, Henry "Hank," of 61 years; and her devoted children, her sons, Dr. Michael (Patty), Ronald (Betty), and Kenneth (Laurie); and her seven grandchildren Dr. Michelle (Kevin), Michael, Stephanie, Danielle, Nicole, Gabrielle, and Phillip.
Family was everything to Dolli and she will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you simply find time to spend with Hank.
Mass services will be held at Saint Joan of Arc church in Marlton, NJ on Thursday, September 5 at 1:00pm.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019