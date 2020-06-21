Angela Marie Delapa
Cherry Hill - Angela Marie Delapa (nee Aiello), 96, of Cherry Hill, previously of White Plains, NY and Jersey City, NJ. Passed away on June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Delapa. Loving mother of Maryann Delapa Dunn. Caring grandmother of Christopher Dunn (Rachel), Peter Dunn (Cara), and Patrick Dunn (Aleisa). Dear great grandmother of Colin, Aislinn, and Maya Lily. She is predeceased by her siblings Amelia Strati, Ambrose Aiello, and Joseph Aiello. Angela is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Wednesday, June 24 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and again on Thursday from 11:00am to 11:30am at Bradley Funeral Home, Route 73 S. and Evesham Road, Marlton, NJ. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:30am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please be sure to wear a mask during the services. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Angela's name to the Alzheimer's Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.






