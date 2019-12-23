|
Angela Smith
Collingswood - On December 19, 2019, of Colllingswood, NJ. Age 89 years. Dear mother of Linda (Steve) Carlisle, Karen (Gary) Emerle, Dale Smith (Cheryl Pearce-Smith) and the late Judith Ann Smith. Loving grandmother of 8 grandsons and great grandmother of 6. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday 9 to 10 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 10 AM. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019