Stratford - Angelina A. Dabbenigno "Angie" (nee DiStefano), age 87, of Stratford, passed peacefully on February 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of 60 years of the late Americo (Ricky). Loving mother of Frances Lombardo (Lou), Peter (Adrienne), Bernadette Biddle (Rick), Kathleen Blengino (Anthony), Veronica Santoro (John), and Ricky; also survived by 12 adoring grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Daughter to the late Angelina and Fiore DiStefano, she is the beloved sister of Rosalie D'Ortone, and is predeceased by the late Pat, Ronald and Viola. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Angie was retired from Commerce Bank; and her greatest joy was her family. A devoted parishioner at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and later St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, she was loved by all. Relatives and friends are invited to Angelina's viewing on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at St. Andrew the Apostle Church 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Rd, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026. Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at 7:00 PM.; burial will take place at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veteran's Cem. Donations in Angie's memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, (856) 552-3205, https://samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/ or to Saint Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Rd, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026, (856) 784-3878. For expanded obituary and lasting condolences please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 13, 2019