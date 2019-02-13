Services
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
(856) 767- 4075
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
27 Kresson Gibbsboro Rd
Gibbsboro, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
27 Kresson Gibbsboro Rd
Gibbsboro, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina Dabbenigno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina A. Dabbenigno

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angelina A. Dabbenigno Obituary
Angelina A. Dabbenigno

Stratford - Angelina A. Dabbenigno "Angie" (nee DiStefano), age 87, of Stratford, passed peacefully on February 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of 60 years of the late Americo (Ricky). Loving mother of Frances Lombardo (Lou), Peter (Adrienne), Bernadette Biddle (Rick), Kathleen Blengino (Anthony), Veronica Santoro (John), and Ricky; also survived by 12 adoring grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Daughter to the late Angelina and Fiore DiStefano, she is the beloved sister of Rosalie D'Ortone, and is predeceased by the late Pat, Ronald and Viola. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Angie was retired from Commerce Bank; and her greatest joy was her family. A devoted parishioner at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and later St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, she was loved by all. Relatives and friends are invited to Angelina's viewing on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at St. Andrew the Apostle Church 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Rd, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026. Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at 7:00 PM.; burial will take place at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veteran's Cem. Donations in Angie's memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, (856) 552-3205, https://samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/ or to Saint Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Rd, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026, (856) 784-3878. For expanded obituary and lasting condolences please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.