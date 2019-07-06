Services
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
(856) 270-6409
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
226 Hurffville Rd
Sewell, NJ
Angelina Cosenza

Angelina Cosenza Obituary
Angelina Cosenza

Washington Twp., NJ - Angelina Jeanne Cosenza, (née Coia) age 88, of Washington Township, NJ on July 2, 2019.

Legacy

Jeanne was a nurturer…a little person with a Big heart. She was full of love to give to all. She loved gathering the family and friends, cooking, and feeding all that came to her beautifully kept home.

Family

Beloved wife of 51 years to the late William P., Jr.; Devoted mother of Deborah Cosenza (Joshua Yudkin), Kathleen Atkinson (Roland) and William P. Cosenza (Patricia); Cherished grandmother of Lauren O'Connell (JP), Kristina Everitt (Justin), Alicia Atkinson and Christopher Cosenza; Precious great grandmother of Zoe, Aubree, and Luna ; Adored daughter of the late Patsy (née Ricciardi) and Anthony Coia.

Farewell Ceremony

Memorial Mass Monday 11:00 AM at Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, www.alz.org/desjsepa Funeral arrangements are under the direction of McGuinness Funeral Home Washington Twp. NJ share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 6, 2019
