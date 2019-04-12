Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Angelina Green
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Runnemede - Angelina Green (nee Puglisi), on April 10, 2019, of Runnemede, formerly of South Philadelphia. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Silas Green. Devoted mother of John Spino and Cathy DiGiovanni (Richard). Loving grandmom of Richard, Jr. (Holly), Jeffrey (Dana), Dawn and John. Great grandmom of Sawyer, Bergen, Anthony, Dominic and Julia. Dear sister of Millie Nucera. Preceded in death by many brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 10:30 to 11:30am Tuesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11:30am at the funeral home. Entombment Glenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Broomall, PA. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Green's memory to , 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 12, 2019
