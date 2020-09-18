Angelina L. "Jean" Massare
Washington Twp. - (nee Aufieri), on September 17, 2020. Age 91. Beloved wife of Salvatore J. Devoted mother of Jeanne D. Massare-Phillips (Jim) and Debra A. Pantano (Bob). Dear sister of the late John Aufieri and Marie Ridewood. Also survived by her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday 6:00 - 9:00 pm and Wednesday 8:15 - 9:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment at the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
