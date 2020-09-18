1/
Angelina L. "Jean" Massare
{ "" }
Angelina L. "Jean" Massare

Washington Twp. - (nee Aufieri), on September 17, 2020. Age 91. Beloved wife of Salvatore J. Devoted mother of Jeanne D. Massare-Phillips (Jim) and Debra A. Pantano (Bob). Dear sister of the late John Aufieri and Marie Ridewood. Also survived by her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday 6:00 - 9:00 pm and Wednesday 8:15 - 9:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment at the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

Published in Courier Post from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Viewing
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
SEP
23
Viewing
08:15 - 09:15 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
SEP
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
