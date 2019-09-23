Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Angelina Rent
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
176 Stagecoach Road
Sicklerville, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
176 Stagecoach Road
Sicklerville, NJ
View Map
Resources
Angelina L. Rent


1930 - 2019
Angelina L. Rent Obituary
Angelina L. Rent

West Deptford - Angelina L. Rent (nee Cosentino), "Angie", on September 20, 2019, of Deptford. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Francis "Jack" Rent. Devoted mother of Laura Gallagher (Kevin), Jacqueline Rent, and Patricia Nelson (Scott). Loving grandmother of Samantha Riley (Brendan), Noelle, Claudia, Jacqueline, Robert, and Jessica and great grandmother of Rex. Sister of the late Armand, Betty, Julie, and John. Also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm Thursday evening at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE and from 10am to 11am Friday morning at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 176 Stagecoach Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081. Funeral Mass 11am Friday in the Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angie's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 23, 2019
More Information
