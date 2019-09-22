|
Angelina L. Salvano
Audubon - Angelina L. Salvano (nee Fulginitti), on September 19, 2019, of Audubon. Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Devoted mother of Mary Flick and Gregory Salvano (Linda). Loving grandmother of Heather, Bud (Melissa), Lisa, Julie and Jason and great grandmother of Vera and Charlie. Dear sister of the late Mary and Marion. Great aunt of Krystal Braun. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 22, 2019