Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Angelina Salvano
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina Salvano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina L. Salvano


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelina L. Salvano Obituary
Angelina L. Salvano

Audubon - Angelina L. Salvano (nee Fulginitti), on September 19, 2019, of Audubon. Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Devoted mother of Mary Flick and Gregory Salvano (Linda). Loving grandmother of Heather, Bud (Melissa), Lisa, Julie and Jason and great grandmother of Vera and Charlie. Dear sister of the late Mary and Marion. Great aunt of Krystal Braun. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now