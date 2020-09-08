1/1
Angeline Doyle
West Deptford - Angeline Doyle (nee Staffirre), age 83, died on September 7, 2020 at her home in West Deptford where she lived many years. Born in Philadelphia and raised in Camden, Angeline graduated from Camden High School in 1955. She worked for Wyndam Hotels, retiring in 2000 after 20 years.

Survived by her husband of 37 years Thomas J. Doyle and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may greet the family on Friday 9-11:15am in the Budd Funeral Home, 522 Salem Ave, Woodbury, NJ. Funeral mass will be at 12pm in St. Matthew's Church (Holy Angels Parish), 4th and Monument Ave, National Park, NJ. Entombment New St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the National Cancer Research Center at https://nationalcancercenter.org/. Memories may be shared at www.buddfuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
