Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Marlton - Angeline R. Schwartz (nee Esposito) of Marlton (formerly of Cherry Hill) NJ, passed peacefully on March 20, 2019. Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Michael Schwartz. Loving mother of Michael Joseph Schwartz (Eileen); Joseph M Schwartz (Debra Smith) and the late Debbie Schwartz. Devoted grandmother of James Schwartz (Melanie) and the late Matthew Schwartz; Michele Keefe (Andrew), Michael (Jenna) and Catherine Schwartz. Devoted great grandmother of Mackenzie Schwartz, Andrew and Samuel Keefe. Aunt to numerous first and second generation nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 10 to 10:45am in Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1347 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 22, 2019
