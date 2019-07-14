Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
1932 - 2019
West Berlin - On July 10, 2019. Loving father of Glenn (Diane) Maurer of Erial. Also survived by 5 grandchildren Christina, Glenn, Lisa, Matthew, Stephanie, 8 great grandchildren, brothers Joseph Mannino, Gene Mannino and his sister Marilyn Leon. Angelo was an Engineer for the railroad and worked for Conrail for many years. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday evening 7pm to 9pm and Thursday morning 10am to 11am followed by funeral services 11am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Erial Cemetery. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 14, 2019
