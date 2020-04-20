|
|
Angelo 'Bud' Meglio
Marlton NJ - MEGLIO, Angelo J. 'Bud', peacefully went to Heaven on April 18, 2020 with family by his side. He was born May 29, 1922 and was raised in Philadelphia PA where he graduated from Roman Catholic High School. He proudly served his country in the Army Air Force. While serving in England during WW II, he met his beloved wife of 69 years, Norah Meglio (nee Turgoose). They married in Philadelphia in 1947. Bud and Norah moved to Marlton and raised their family. He is lovingly survived by his children, David and his wife, Marie, Stephen and his wife, Laura and Angela and her husband Steven Wellens; his loving grandchildren Stacey, Cara, Sean, Candice, Jesse and Anthony; his beloved great grandchildren, Gina, Roger, Samantha, Norah, Benji, River, Evan and Avery and his dear siblings, Joe Meglio and Marie Bassetti. Bud was devoted to his community. He was a longtime Mail Clerk for the Marlton Post Office and a Dispatcher for the Evesham Police Dept. Bud lived his life to the fullest, and he always had a kind word or gesture or a good joke to tell. He made friends easily and loved his family dearly. Relatives and friends will be invited to join the family celebrate his life at a later date. Interment will take place privately at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery where Bud will be laid to rest with his dear wife, Norah. If desired, donations may be made in Bud's memory to the Marlton VFW Post 6295 94 10th St, Marlton, NJ 08053
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020