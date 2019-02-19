|
|
Angelus Letterman
Sicklerville - Angelus (Ange) C. Letterman (nee Mauriello) age 68 of Sicklerville passed away peacefully with family by her side February 15, 2019. Angelus lived in Waterford most of her life. She was employed by Lower Camden County Regional District #1 and Winslow Twp. Board of Education for over 30 years. Angelus is predeceased by her parents Charles and Rita Mauriello and her husband Karl Letterman. She is survived by her brothers Charles A. Mauriello Jr. (Karen) of Waterford, Anthony Mauriello (Karen) of Hammonton, and her sister Marie Jeffcoat (Mark) of Hammonton. Angelus was the dear Aunt to Chucky (Gina), Nicole (Ed), Anthony, Austin, and Great Aunt to Giada, Lorenzo, GianCarlo, Angelo Mauriello and step-mother of Stacy Dougherty (James), Kristen Mortelliti (George), grandmother of 6, and great grandmother of one. Ange was an avid Philadelphia Sports fan and loved any kind of fun in the sun. She enjoyed life to the fullest with her family, friends, and her Steel Magnolias. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday 7pm - 9pm at Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10am Christ the Redeemer Parish-Assumption Church 318 Carl Hasselhan Drive Atco. Burial will follow in Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery, Monroe Twp. Donations may be made in Angelus's name to Hammonton Cancer Foundation.org PO Box 1066 Hammonton, NJ 08037 or Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Assistance Fund PO Box 3265 Margate, NJ 08402. Please share condolences: (marinellafuneralhome.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019