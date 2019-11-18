Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Simon Stock Church/Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel Church
178 White Horse Pike
Berlin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Angelozzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita J. Angelozzi


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita J. Angelozzi Obituary
Anita J. Angelozzi

West Berlin - Anita J Angelozzi (née DiModica), 88 years, of W. Berlin, NJ, passed away on November 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Orazio L. Angelozzi and longtime companion of Stan Herda. Loving mother of Deborah DiFilippo, Kathleen Maniscalco, Louis (Lori) Angelozzi and Carmela Schuenemann. Dear sister of Constance Amato and the late Joseph DiModica. Cherished grandmother of Luke, Angela, Christina, Kimberly, Louis II, Jeremy, Nicholas, John, Andrea and Victoria. Great grandmother of Parker, Griffin, Harrison, Liam, Jackson, Aliana, Nora and Zoe. Anita was a member of the Rosary Society of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and also H.O.P.E. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday evening from 6:00PM to 8:00PM and Friday morning from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning 10:30AM St. Simon Stock Church/Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel Church 178 White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. To leave lasting condolences or photos, COSTANTINOFH.COM.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -