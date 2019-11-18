|
Anita J. Angelozzi
West Berlin - Anita J Angelozzi (née DiModica), 88 years, of W. Berlin, NJ, passed away on November 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Orazio L. Angelozzi and longtime companion of Stan Herda. Loving mother of Deborah DiFilippo, Kathleen Maniscalco, Louis (Lori) Angelozzi and Carmela Schuenemann. Dear sister of Constance Amato and the late Joseph DiModica. Cherished grandmother of Luke, Angela, Christina, Kimberly, Louis II, Jeremy, Nicholas, John, Andrea and Victoria. Great grandmother of Parker, Griffin, Harrison, Liam, Jackson, Aliana, Nora and Zoe. Anita was a member of the Rosary Society of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and also H.O.P.E. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday evening from 6:00PM to 8:00PM and Friday morning from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning 10:30AM St. Simon Stock Church/Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel Church 178 White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. To leave lasting condolences or photos, COSTANTINOFH.COM.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019