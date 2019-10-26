|
|
Anita Jo Dougherty
Haddon Township - Anita Jo Dougherty of Haddon Township passed away October 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 31st, 1954 to Joseph and Anita Dougherty. She is survived by her husband, Paul T. Price, a son, Shane Boehm, daughters, Christina Price and Joanna Cahill, son-in-law Michael Cahill, a granddaughter, Rylan Cahill and a sister, Kathleen Dougherty. She is preceded in death by her son, Ryan, her parents, and brother, Joseph Dougherty.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, 10:00a.m. to 11:45a.m. at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ where a Service will follow at noon. Burial is private. Donations in memory of Anita Jo may be made to: , P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019