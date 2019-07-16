|
Anita "Kate" Knast-Rabar
Audubon - On July 13, 2019, Kate (nee Patterson), age 73, passed away at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees. Born in Atlantic City, Kate was a former resident of Glendora before moving to Audubon. She is lovingly survived by her husband, William J. Rabar, Sr.; her son, Anthony P. Knast; her daughter, Traci Lynn Knast Kirkbride (Husband, John); her grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon and Devon Picou; her brothers, Robert Patterson and Jeffrey Patterson (Wife, Paula); her former husband, Phillip A. Knast; her stepchildren, William J. Rabar, Jr. and Michelle Lyn Campbell (Husband, John) as well as their children, Alyssa Campbell and Jake Campbell.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 PM and again Friday morning from 8:30 - 9:30 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning, 10:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment following at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from July 16 to July 17, 2019