Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
4th Avenue and Kings Highway
Haddon Heights, NJ
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Chews Landing, NJ
More Obituaries for Anita Knast-Rabar
Anita "Kate" Knast-Rabar Obituary
Anita "Kate" Knast-Rabar

Audubon - On July 13, 2019, Kate (nee Patterson), age 73, passed away at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees. Born in Atlantic City, Kate was a former resident of Glendora before moving to Audubon. She is lovingly survived by her husband, William J. Rabar, Sr.; her son, Anthony P. Knast; her daughter, Traci Lynn Knast Kirkbride (Husband, John); her grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon and Devon Picou; her brothers, Robert Patterson and Jeffrey Patterson (Wife, Paula); her former husband, Phillip A. Knast; her stepchildren, William J. Rabar, Jr. and Michelle Lyn Campbell (Husband, John) as well as their children, Alyssa Campbell and Jake Campbell.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 PM and again Friday morning from 8:30 - 9:30 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning, 10:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment following at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from July 16 to July 17, 2019
