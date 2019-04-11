|
|
Anita L. Moore
Camden - Anita L. Moore of Camden, NJ peacefully of April 4, 2019. She was 73. Preceded in death by her mother, Helena E. Moore; Siblings Barbara Scott, Alice Lanthon
Carmen V. Woods and Wayne C. Moore. She is survived by her sons, Stephen Moore(Marsha), Stacy Moore (Trina), and Russell Moore (Lisa) Siblings, Leonard L. Moore, Darryl J. Davis and Dianne P. Hood; 6 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends, Services: Friday - 11am at the St. John UM Church 410 Fairview Ave Berlin, NJ where friends may call after 9am. Interment will be private. A public viewing be observed Thursday - 5pm - 8pm at the Carl Miller Funeral Home- Camden.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 11, 2019