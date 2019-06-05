|
Anita M. Kotz
Mt. Laurel - KOTZ, Anita M (nee Jones). Of Mt. Laurel. Passed away on June 2nd, 2019 with her family by her side. Age 61. Devoted mother of Sarah Kotz. Beloved wife of Ron Kotz. Caring sister of Michael, Keith and John Jones. Loving aunt of Tammy (Eric), Roseanne, Kristin (Andrew), Chaz, Andrew, Danielle, and Tracy. Dear sister-in-law of Roseanne, George (Linda), Nancy (Chuck), Joseph and Alexander (Diane). Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Saturday June 8th from 1-3 PM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in Anita's name may be made to or to the Lupus Foundation through www.inmemof.org.
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019