Anita Satz
Blackwood - On May 24, 2019 of Blackwood. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Devoted mother of Karen Pisker (Stephen) and Bernadette Buckley. Loving grandmother "Gam" of Samuel and Julia. Dear sister of the late Milton, Bud and Harold (Jean) Fromer. Dear sister-in-law of Elaine Goldstein (the late Walter). Dear aunt of Alan Goldstein (Molan), Marcy Dickman (Mike), Nancy Fromer, The late Susan Fromer and the late Dolores Baye, & James Fromer.
A special thanks to the Visiting Angels for all the love and care you have given our mother.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her visitation Thursday, May 30, 12:00-1:00 PM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Christian Funeral Service 1:00 pm. Inurnment, Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ.
Flowers can be sent to Egizi Funeral Home or donations may be made to MichaelJfox.org for Parkinson's Research.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 28, 2019