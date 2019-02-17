|
|
Ann E. Glavan
Haddonfield, NJ - Ann E. Glavan, (nee Bambrick) age 78 yrs, of Haddonfield, NJ passed away peacefully, February 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Glavan
Loving mother to Theresa A. DeSanto of Oldmans Twp, NJ, Richard C. of Audubon, NJ and Robert E. of Manhattan Beach, CA. Grandmother to Peter E. Curry, Richard C. Glavan, Robert M. Glavan, Rachael E. Glavan, Blaise P. Glavan. She was also survived by five sisters, Mary McCann of Sewell, NJ, Frances Goldberg of Brigantine, NJ, Christine Gostyla of Tuckerton, NJ, Ruth Schipa of Cape May, NJ and Regina Tepedino of Ventnor, NJ. 4 Brothers, the late Thomas, the late Charles, the late Joseph and late Benjamin Bambrick.
Mrs. Glavan, born in Atlantic City NJ, was a long time resident of Haddonfield,
She was Executive Secretary for the Clover division of Strawbridge and Clothier, and later Secretary for Village Apartments at St. Mary's in Cherry Hill until retirement. She loved singing, and participated in choir for Christ the King Parish in Haddonfield for a period of time. She enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband Richard which included summers in Bar Harbor ME. and winters in Todos Santos MX.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation Thursday Feb. 21 10 to 11 AM at the HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME 81 Haddon Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Funeral Service will be celebrated 11 AM. Interment will be in Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd Wrightstown, NJ 08052 at 1PM. .
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 17, 2019