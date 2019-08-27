Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Ann F. Kassekert Obituary
Ann F. Kassekert

Cherry Hill - Ann F. Kassekert, of Moorestown passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. She was 99. Ann was formerly a longtime Cherry Hill resident and member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Maple Shade.

Wife of the late Bob Kassekert; mother of the late Joycelynn Kassekert, she is survived by her loving son, Craig Kassekert (Denise); Three beloved grandchildren, Rob (Kate), Colin, and Alexandra Kassekert; two cherished great-grandchildren, Caleb and Bryce; two special nieces, Linda and Nancy; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 11 am, Thursday, August 29th at the Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home, 33 West Maple Ave., Merchantville. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10 am until time of service. Interment will follow in Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 26 South Forklanding Rd., Maple Shade, NJ 08052. For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 27, 2019
