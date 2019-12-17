|
Ann G. Slovin
Voorhees, NJ - December 16, 2019 formerly of Wilmington, DE. Wife of the late Isadore Slovin. Mother of Diane (Alan) Trachtenberg, Joan (Larry) Prober and Don Slovin. Sister of Ruth Berger. Grandmother of Carmel (Yonni), Jonathan, Daniel (Priscilla) and Jeffrey (Bianca). Great-grandmother of Michael, Joey, Jason, Luna and Noah. Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 1:30 pm to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 2:00 pm.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019