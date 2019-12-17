Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Ann G. Slovin

Ann G. Slovin Obituary
Ann G. Slovin

Voorhees, NJ - December 16, 2019 formerly of Wilmington, DE. Wife of the late Isadore Slovin. Mother of Diane (Alan) Trachtenberg, Joan (Larry) Prober and Don Slovin. Sister of Ruth Berger. Grandmother of Carmel (Yonni), Jonathan, Daniel (Priscilla) and Jeffrey (Bianca). Great-grandmother of Michael, Joey, Jason, Luna and Noah. Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 1:30 pm to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 2:00 pm.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
