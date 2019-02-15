Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Ann H. Gallo


Ann H. Gallo
1922 - 2019
Ann H. Gallo Obituary
Ann H. Gallo

Formerly of Haddon Township - On February 12, 2019, formerly of Haddon Twp., NJ. Age 97 years.

Beloved wife of the late Marco E. Gallo. Dear mother of Lorraine Villano and Edward (Christine) Gallo. Loving grandmother of three.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday 9 to 10 AM at FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Prayer Service will follow at 10 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA.

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 15, 2019
