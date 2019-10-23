|
|
Ann J. Chapman
Marlton - (nee Mitchell) Passed away peacefully at the Wiley Christian Home, Marlton, NJ with her daughter by her side on October 22, 2019.
Predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, George Chapman and her brother, William Mitchell of Virginia. She is survived by her brother, James Mitchell of Florida; her devoted children, Alan (Peggy) of Merchantville, NJ and Lynne (Gary) Finger of Voorhees, NJ; loving grandchildren, Jamie Finger, Christen (Brad) Lafferty, Brittany (Steve) Zolotas, Melanie (Dan) Scrima and Glenn Chapman. She was also blessed with seven wonderful great grandchildren.
Ann was known for her ability to make friends anywhere with her sweet disposition. She was always calm, compassionate and very intuitive. A rare gem who inspired those she met, Ann will be missed forever in the hearts of those who loved her.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday 10 to 11 AM at the Wiley Church, 101 E. Main St., Marlton, NJ. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to () and/or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (www.chop.org). To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019