Ann M. Sauer
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann M. Sauer

Runnemede - Ann M. Sauer (nee Pavlovich), 85, of Runnemede, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2020, with her husband and family at her side. Ann was the daughter of the late Josephine (nee Marinovich) and Stephen Pavlovich. She was born in Verplanck, NY and moved to Camden, NJ at the age of four, before residing in Runnemede for the last 56 years. Growing up, Ann and her family were active members in Camden's Croatian community. She was a graduate and reunion committee member of Camden Catholic High School Class of 1952, and an employee of New Jersey Bell Telephone until becoming a mother. Ann was an original and long-time parishioner of St. Maria Goretti Church, a wonderful caretaker of her mother, a two-time breast cancer survivor, and a proud owner of a '57 Chevy. But most of all, Ann was eternally devoted to her beloved husband of 57 years and her children and grandchildren. Ann is survived by her husband James B., her daughter Karen and son-in-law Michael McArdle, her son James and daughter-in-law Erin, and her grandchildren Krista and Nicole McArdle, and Matthew, Olivia and Joseph Sauer. Ann was predeceased by her brothers Anthony and Joseph Pavlovich, brother-in-law Jack Hawks, and many dear friends and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 15th at 11:00 AM at St. Maria Goretti RC Church, Runnemede with interment following at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Donations in Ann's memory may be made to St.Vincent DePaul Society of Holy Child Parish, 13 E. Evesham Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved