Ann M. Sauer
Runnemede - Ann M. Sauer (nee Pavlovich), 85, of Runnemede, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2020, with her husband and family at her side. Ann was the daughter of the late Josephine (nee Marinovich) and Stephen Pavlovich. She was born in Verplanck, NY and moved to Camden, NJ at the age of four, before residing in Runnemede for the last 56 years. Growing up, Ann and her family were active members in Camden's Croatian community. She was a graduate and reunion committee member of Camden Catholic High School Class of 1952, and an employee of New Jersey Bell Telephone until becoming a mother. Ann was an original and long-time parishioner of St. Maria Goretti Church, a wonderful caretaker of her mother, a two-time breast cancer survivor, and a proud owner of a '57 Chevy. But most of all, Ann was eternally devoted to her beloved husband of 57 years and her children and grandchildren. Ann is survived by her husband James B., her daughter Karen and son-in-law Michael McArdle, her son James and daughter-in-law Erin, and her grandchildren Krista and Nicole McArdle, and Matthew, Olivia and Joseph Sauer. Ann was predeceased by her brothers Anthony and Joseph Pavlovich, brother-in-law Jack Hawks, and many dear friends and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 15th at 11:00 AM at St. Maria Goretti RC Church, Runnemede with interment following at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Donations in Ann's memory may be made to St.Vincent DePaul Society of Holy Child Parish, 13 E. Evesham Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.