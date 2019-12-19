Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
4th Avenue and Kings Highway
Haddon Heights, NJ
Ann Marie T. Cammarota Obituary
Ann Marie T. Cammarota

Haddon Heights - On December 19, 2019, Ann Marie (nee Zweigle) passed away at home. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Ann Marie has been a resident of Haddon Heights since 1961. Mrs. Cammarota was a college history professor at several universities throughout the Philadelphia area having received her PhD from Temple University.

Ann Marie was predeceased by her parents, Carl and Theresa Zweigle as well as her brother, Carl Zweigle, Jr. She is lovingly survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Armond; her three sons, Timothy (Christine), Mark (Paula) and Stephen (Julie); her seven grandchildren, Ryan, Jordan, Reed, Nicole (Shane) Miller, Vincent, Stephen W. and Isabella; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Zweigle as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday morning, Dec. 21st from 9:00 - 10:45 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Entombment following at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Penn Medicine, Abramson Cancer Center, Suite 750, 3535 Market St., Phila., PA 19104 or at www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
