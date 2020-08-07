Ann R. DiBiase



Pennsauken, NJ - Suddenly on August 5, 2020 age 84. Dear sister of Joe (the late Ida) DiBiase, Anthony (Dolores) DiBiase and John (Jo) DiBiase. Also surviving are her many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10:30am at St. Stephen's R. C. Church, 6306 Browning Rd., Pennsauken, NJ. 08109. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family prefers contributions in memory of Ann, to Stephen's R.C. Church at the above address. Arr. by the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, Cherry Hill.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store