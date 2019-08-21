|
Ann T. von Uffel Coffee
Haddonfield - Ann T. von Uffel Coffee, 88, formerly of Haddonfield, and most recently of Sun City Center, FL, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019.
Ann was born in Richmond, VA, daughter of the late Edmund Berkeley Taylor and Helen Francis Muller Walsh. On May 16, 1953 she married George Morrison von Uffel and moved to Haddonfield, NJ where she raised three children. George preceded her in death on January 27, 1981. On January 20, 1984 she married Maurice (Maury) Peter Coffee and moved to Princeton, NJ. Together they moved to Sun City Center in retirement.
She is survived by her husband, Maury, three children: a daughter, Jan Andrews and husband, David, of Hollidaysburg, PA; two sons, G. Kurt von Uffel and wife Erin, of Cold Spring Harbor, NY, and John F. von Uffel and wife Cathy, of Alpharetta, GA; 10 grandchildren, and a brother Stephenson Hockley Walsh. In addition, she will be sadly missed by Maury's sister, Carol and her husband, Gerry, with whom she had a very close relationship. She is also preceded in death by one brother, William Franklin Walsh.
Ann grew up in Haverford, PA. She graduated from Lower Merion High School and attended Moore School of Art, Philadelphia. She held several positions in accounting and finance throughout the years, helped her first husband, George, in his architectural firm office, was employed at Talbots, loved her family, and became a passionate golfer in later years in both Princeton and Sun City Center. She was an avid reader and never found a crossword puzzle she didn't like. In earlier years while raising her family in Haddonfield, NJ, she volunteered in many of her children's school and swimming activities, and for the Haddonfield Red Cross Blood Bank and her church.
Ann was always upbeat, had a very positive attitude about life, and will be missed by all who knew her. She was always a lady. She will be buried in a private ceremony at the Baptist Cemetery in Haddonfield next to her first husband, George.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Ann's memory to LifePath Hospice, 3725 Upper Creek Drive, Sun City Center, FL, 33573, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL or to .
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 21, 2019