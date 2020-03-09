|
|
Anna A. "Dolly" Ormsby (nee Yavorsky)
Williamstown, NJ - Age 90, of Williamstown, NJ, passed away on March 8, 2020. Born in Maple Shade, she has lived in Williamstown for 81 years.
Mrs. Ormsby was a post office clerk for the US Post Office in Blackwood before retiring. She was a former Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader and was an accomplished seamstress.
Beloved wife of John F. "Jack" Ormsby. Devoted mother of Bruce (Theresa) Ormsby, the late Carol (David) Dantinne and the late Jacqueline Bochman. Dear sister of Florence Zubryzcki and the late John Yavorsky. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, March 12th from 9:30 - 11:00 am at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a time of sharing will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
To sign the guestbook online, please visit
www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020