Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Infant Jesus Parish at St. John Vianney RC Church
2901 Good Intent Rd
Deptford, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney RC Church
2901 Good Intent Rd
Deptford, NJ
Resources
Deptford - Anna Antoinette Alibrando (Anna Fornito) of Deptford; 8/13/36 - 2/18/19. It is with great sadness that the family of Anna announce her passing at the age of 82. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Roxann Hengen (Kenneth) of Deptford, Natalie Mooney (Sean) of Deptford and Rocco Fornito, Jr. (Derrae) of Deptford and by her eight grandchildren Reanna Bartholomew, Kaitlin Donnelly (Greg), Kenny, Taryn, Kyle, Joseph, Nichole and Rocco III and six great-grandchildren Gia, Gregory Jr, Jorden, Stella, Kaia and Connor. Anna will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Anna was a Devout Catholic and a lifetime member of St. John Vianney RC Church. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:30am to 11am at Infant Jesus Parish at St. John Vianney RC Church, 2901 Good Intent Rd., Deptford, NJ 08096. A Mass of Christian Burial 11am at the church. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Arrangements by BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME of Deptford. For directions and to sign online guest book visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019
