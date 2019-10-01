|
|
Anna B. Havens
Bellmawr - Age 74, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 at home.
Anna was an active parishioner of St. Mary's Church for many years. She enjoyed watching General Hospital, NCIS, and Notre Dame football. She loved to bake and her family will miss her specialty dishes, including peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies, chocolate fudge, and strawberry cheesecake.
Beloved mother of Tina (Don), Ann Marie Staffieri (Nick), Teresa McKeeman (Brian) and Billy (Heather). Loving grandmother of Ryan, Sarah, Tara, Jimmy, Michael, Donnie, MacKensie, and Zachary. Dear sister of Ed, Jerry, Joe, and the late Lou, Patricia, and Eleanor. Also survived by her beloved dog, Toby Keith.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, October 4th from 8:30 - 10:30 am at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am at St. Mary's Church/Our Lady of Peace Parish, S. Main St. & Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Williamstown.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice 1609 9th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ 08078. To sign the guestbook online please visit, www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 1, 2019