Anna Bombaro
Berlin - (nee Passarella) On April 29, 2019 of Berlin, NJ. Age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter Bombaro, Sr. of 70 years. Devoted mother of Austin (MaryAnn), Concetta (Joe), Peter (the late Carol), Patricia (Ben) and Theresa. Dear sister of Donald Passarella. Proud grandmother of Steven, Vince, Kristie, Pete, Mike, Lori, Justin, Dara and Jessie. Great grandmother of Ryan, Marissa, Dillon, Enzo, Dante, Tyler, Savana and Giovanni, Domenic, Jaylen, and Julianna. Great-great grandmother of Riley and Giovanni. A seamstress by trade for over 70 years, which was not only a job, but her passion. Another one of her loves was baking and cooking for her family and friends; especially pizzelles, ravioli, and her grandchildren's favorite chocolate chip cookies. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday morning 9:00-10:30AM at St. Simon Stock Parish Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus 178 W. White Horse Pike Berlin, NJ 08009. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Anna's memory may be made to Berlin IC Ambulance Assn Box 406 Berlin, NJ 08009. Arrangements under the direction of the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. For additional information or to email condolences: costantinoFH.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2019