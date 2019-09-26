Services
Sewell - Anna C. Buchanan (nee Husmann) of Sewell, NJ (formerly of Magnolia) age 83yrs passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Mrs. Buchanan is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Buchanan. She is survived by her children, Deborah McNeely, Denise Brown (Ron), Joseph Alexander (Zoe), Dawn Ogden (Donnie) and Kevin Alexander (Linda). She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many loving nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Memorial contributions to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 Attn: Development Office would be appreciated.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Heritage Assisted Living at Hammonton, NJ and Jefferson Health Care LTC in Sewell, NJ for their excellent care.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 26, 2019
