Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Anna C. (Wright) Clapp-Hennig

Anna C. (Wright) Clapp-Hennig Obituary
Anna C. Clapp-Hennig (nee Wright)

Warminster, PA - Formerly of Williamstown, NJ, age 98, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020.

Anna enjoyed gardening and crocheting. She was a member of the order of the Eastern Star in Blackwood and a former Sunday school teacher at Marmora Methodist Church, St. John Methodist in Turnersville and Grenloch Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of Davisville Church in Southampton, PA. In later years, Anna and Walter spent most of their time enjoying life and traveling.

Beloved wife of the late Walter H. Hennig and her first husband, the late William M. Clapp, Sr.; Devoted mother of Walter W. Clapp (Lorraine), William M. Clapp, Jr. (Julie) and Susan Bauhof (Ken). Dear step-mother of Frank and Lorraine Wesner and Nancy Gorgas. Loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 11. Dear sister of the late Walter Wright, the late Robert Irvin, and the late Amanda Eubanks.

Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held and a public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anna's memory may be made to the Davisville Church, 325 Street Rd., Southampton, PA18966. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.FarnelliFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 22 to May 23, 2020
