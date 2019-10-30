Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Anna Davis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
Runnemede, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna C. Davis


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna C. Davis Obituary
Anna C. Davis

Erial - Anna C. Davis (nee Vecchio), suddenly, on October 28, 2019, of Erial. Age 83. Devoted wife of the late William D. Davis. Beloved mother of Tamara DiGirolamo (Rick) and Nancy Davis. Loving grandmother of Justin and Nicolas (Kelly). Loving great grandmother of Dominic and Jenna. Dear sister of Anthony Vecchio (the late Joanne) and the late Russel Spera and Salvatore Spera. Sister-in-law of Phyllis Spera. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 10:30 to 11:30am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Mass 12noon at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Inurnment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Davis' memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, 2 Cooper Plaza, Camden, NJ 08103. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -