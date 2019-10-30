|
Anna C. Davis
Erial - Anna C. Davis (nee Vecchio), suddenly, on October 28, 2019, of Erial. Age 83. Devoted wife of the late William D. Davis. Beloved mother of Tamara DiGirolamo (Rick) and Nancy Davis. Loving grandmother of Justin and Nicolas (Kelly). Loving great grandmother of Dominic and Jenna. Dear sister of Anthony Vecchio (the late Joanne) and the late Russel Spera and Salvatore Spera. Sister-in-law of Phyllis Spera. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 10:30 to 11:30am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Mass 12noon at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Inurnment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Davis' memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, 2 Cooper Plaza, Camden, NJ 08103. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
