Anna D. (Mazzoli) Hammond

Anna D. (Mazzoli) Hammond Obituary
Anna D. Hammond (nee Mazzoli)

Haddonfield - Anna D. Hammond (nee Mazzoli), peacefully passed away on July 6, 2019 with her family by her side. Beloved wife to the late William J. Devoted mother of Joan DiMario. Dearest grand mom of Michael (Michele) Barr and Jennifer (Anthony) Irvin and great grandmother to Alexis Barr. Sister of John Mazzoli and the late Victor Mazzoli. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Thursday morning beginning 9:15 am At Holy Savior Church, 50 Emerald Ave. Haddon Twsp, NJ 08108 Funeral Mass 11am. Burial Arlington Cemetery, Pennsauken, NJ. To Express online condolences:www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 9, 2019
