Services
Murphy-Ruffenach Funeral Home
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 334-1578
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:15 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Savior Church
50 Emerald Ave
Haddon Twsp, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Savior Church
50 Emerald Ave
Haddon Twsp, NJ
View Map
Haddon Twp. - Anna D. Hammond (nee Mazzoli), age 90, of Haddon Twp., peacefully passed away on July 6, 2019 with her family by her side. Beloved wife to the late William J. Devoted mother of Joan DiMario. Dearest grandmom of Michael (Michele) Barr and Jennifer (Anthony) Irvin and great grandmother to Alexis Barr. Sister of John Mazzoli and the late Victor Mazzoli. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Thursday morning beginning 9:15 am at Holy Saviour Church, 50 Emerald Ave. Haddon Twp., NJ 08108 Funeral Mass 11am. Burial Arlington Cemetery, Pennsauken, NJ. To Express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 10, 2019
